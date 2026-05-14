UP weather alert today: Orange alert for Lucknow and Kanpur; rain warnings issued for 38 districts | Check IMD forecast
UP weather alert today: The IMD issued an orange alert for Lucknow and Kanpur as severe storms hit Uttar Pradesh, claiming 33 lives. Heavy rain, hail, and 60 km/h winds are expected in 38 districts.
Trending Photos
UP weather alert today: There has been a complete shift in weather patterns in Uttar Pradesh because of the scorching summer heat. The past 48 hours saw many districts witness dust storms and showers that not only relieved them of heat but also caused many casualties.
At least 33 people have lost their lives due to strong storms blowing away many trees and structures. Considering the nature of these weather conditions, the IMD has issued warnings for the next 24 hours.
ALSO READ | Rajasthan weather update: Barmer hottest with 48.3 degrees Celsius; red alert issued for severe heatwave in 3 districts
Orange alert: Strong storms with lightning and hail
Orange Alerts have been raised for Lucknow, Kanpur, and other areas, which indicates the risk of thunderstorms, hailstorms, and heavy rains.
Affected districts: Lucknow, Kanpur, Kanpur Dehat, Unnao, Hardoi, Sitapur, Rae Bareli, Gonda, Shravasti, Lakhimpur Kheri, Farrukhabad, Shahjahanpur, and Pilibhit.
Forecasted weather conditions: Wind speed of 40 to 60 kmph along with moderate rain and isolated hailstorms.
Yellow alert: For 24 other districts
There is also a Yellow Alert for 24 districts where there will be moderate weather activity expected.
Important districts: Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida), Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Moradabad, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, and Deoria.
Forecasted conditions: Lightning and windstorms with winds blowing at a speed of 30 to 50 kmph.
Casualties and government's reaction
On Wednesday, there were casualties reported in various districts, including 16 fatalities in Bhadohi, nine in Fatehpur, five in Budaun, two in Chandauli, and one in Sonbhadra.
In response to the unfortunate incidents, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of victims and instructed district magistrates to provide urgent assistance and compensation to the bereaved families in 24 hours. Authorities advised people to remain indoors and not seek refuge under trees or electrical poles during lightning.
A sudden change in weather condition in Ghaziabad and NCR
There was an unexpected change in weather conditions in Ghaziabad last night. There occurred heavy rainfall and hailstorms along with a dust storm in Niwari in Modinagar. Although the cool weather conditions are making life comfortable for residents of the area, locals are worried about the damage that may be caused to their crops due to hailstorms.
ALSO READ | Delhi weather forecast: Thunderstorms and rain predicted today; mercury to hit 42°C by weekend
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv