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  • /UP weather update: Light rain in Western UP on July 31; no alerts issued by IMD

UP weather update: Light rain in Western UP on July 31; no alerts issued by IMD

IMD predicted scattered rain across Western UP on July 31, with Eastern UP seeing light showers. No warning alerts active as monsoon shifts temporarily.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 04:09 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 04:10 PM IST
UP weather update: Light rain in Western UP on July 31; no alerts issued by IMD
Image Credit: A woman rides a two-wheeler through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall. (IANS)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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