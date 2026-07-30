/UP weather update: Light rain in Western UP on July 31; no alerts issued by IMD

Mixed weather will continue in Uttar Pradesh till July 31, ending the month with scattered cloud cover, humid weather, and sporadic rainfall in select belts. The latest weather report from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicated that the western districts of UP would experience more moderate rainfalls than the eastern regions, but there would be no weather alerts issued for the state.
A period of relative respite from heavy rains in the state has been due to the depression in the Northwest Bay of Bengal moving westwards into Central India, causing the monsoon trough to move away temporarily from northern India.
Districts bordering North and West Uttar Pradesh will experience heavy rainfall, while central and eastern districts will receive patches of showers and humid weather.
IMD confirms that despite localised cloud cover, downpours will remain restricted on July 31, giving some respite from flooding in the cities.
The statewide monsoon deficit figures for July 28 indicate 25% less rain than average. There is 32% shortfall in Eastern UP, and a 14% deficit in Western UP.
Meteorologists project that as the central weather system weakens, the main monsoon trough will shift back north toward the Himalayan foothills, triggering widespread, heavy monsoon showers across UP starting the first week of August.
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