/UP weather alert: Orange warning issued for 17 districts as heavy rain and 60 km/h winds batter state

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for 17 districts across Uttar Pradesh, warning of heavy rainfall and gusty winds reaching up to 60 kilometers per hour. Continuous downpours since the previous night have disrupted daily life in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Rae Bareli, and surrounding regions.
According to alerts broadcasted via the Sachet app, the next 24 hours will bring severe weather to multiple parts of the state.
Affected regions: Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Maharajganj, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, and Ambedkar Nagar.
Wind activity: Strong surface winds blowing at 40 to 50 km/h are expected to accompany the rain, with sudden squalls reaching speeds of up to 60 km/h.
Advisory: Authorities have urged residents in vulnerable or low-lying zones to exercise extreme caution, avoid open fields during lightning storms, and secure loose outdoor structures.
The unseasonal spell has brought distinct conditions across key urban centers.
Lucknow: Persistent rainfall over a 12-hour window has kept streets largely deserted, slowing traffic and dampening weekend activity at major intersections.
Prayagraj: While the steady showers and cool breezes have provided welcome respite from high temperatures, citizens are grappling with localised waterlogging and traffic diversions.
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