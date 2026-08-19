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UP weather today: IMD issues heavy rain warning for eastern Uttar Pradesh, sun and scattered showers in west UP

Purvanchal heavy rain IMD warning: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heavy rainfall warning for Eastern Uttar Pradesh starting August 19, driven by an active pressure system moving west-northwest from Jharkhand.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 08:50 AM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 08:50 AM IST
UP weather today: IMD issues heavy rain warning for eastern Uttar Pradesh, sun and scattered showers in west UP
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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UP weather today: IMD issues heavy rain warning for eastern Uttar Pradesh, sun and scattered showers in west UP
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