/UP weather today: IMD issues heavy rain warning for eastern Uttar Pradesh, sun and scattered showers in west UP

Purvanchal heavy rain IMD warning: Eastern Uttar Pradesh was put under heavy rainfall alert by the IMD as per its forecast on August 19, with heavy to very heavy rains expected to hit Purvanchal until August 23. West UP is set for sunny spells interspersed with periods of localised rain. The risk of waterlogging increases in the central and eastern UP cities between August 20 and August 21 due to increased rainfall activity.
IMD Lucknow office reported that heavy to very heavy rains are imminent in Eastern UP in the next two days, starting August 20 and August 21.
Regional rainfall activity observed from station reports:
The reason behind this is the formation of the low-pressure area in Jharkhand and nearby Gangetic West Bengal, which shifted towards Bihar, causing moisture convergence over Purvanchal.
Continued showers in the period from August 19 to August 23 pose municipal concerns for possible low-level flooding and poor visibility on highways.
Local authorities suggest precaution measures that need to be taken by residents of alerted zones:
There are no weather alerts for August 24, which means that the monsoon trough is expected to weaken late in the week.
In what parts of UP are there heavy rain alerts for August 19?
IMD made heavy rain forecasts for Eastern Uttar Pradesh, mainly for Varanasi and neighboring Purvanchal districts.
For how long will there be heavy rains in Eastern UP?
As per the IMD forecast, heavy and very heavy rains are expected to continue in Eastern UP until August 19 and August 23 and end on August 24.
Will it rain in Western UP and Lucknow today?
Western UP and Central UP districts like Lucknow and Kanpur will see shifting cloud cover, intermittent sunshine, and isolated localised rainfall rather than continuous downpours.
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