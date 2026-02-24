Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3020250https://zeenews.india.com/india/up-weather-update-february-2026-lucknow-varanasi-heatwave-holi-3020250.html
NewsIndiaUP weather update: Varanasi hits 31.5°C as summer arrives early; no rain alert for Holi 2026
UP WEATHER UPDATE

UP weather update: Varanasi hits 31.5°C as summer arrives early; no rain alert for Holi 2026

Uttar Pradesh faced an early summer spike as Varanasi recorded a historic 31.5°C in February. IMD ruled out rain for all 75 districts, including Lucknow and Noida, ahead of Holi 2026 celebrations.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2026, 09:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

UP weather update: Varanasi hits 31.5°C as summer arrives early; no rain alert for Holi 2026A man carries an air cooler after purchase to deal with the scorching heat in New Delhi. (Photo: IANS)

Residents across Uttar Pradesh are experiencing an unusually warm start to spring. A mild chill, known as "pink cold," lingers during early mornings and late nights. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that strong sunshine is pushing daytime temperatures well above normal, indicating an early arrival of summer in the state.

No rain alert: Clear skies for all 75 districts

The Meteorological Department has officially classified all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh as being in the "Green Zone," meaning there is no chance of rain or cloud cover in the near future.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

West & East UP: Both regions are expected to stay completely dry through February 25 and 26.

Daytime Conditions: Strong solar radiation is making afternoons increasingly uncomfortable, while evenings remain pleasant.

Stability: Weather patterns are expected to remain steady for the next 48 hours before temperatures rise further.

February heatwave? Varanasi and Agra break records

The effects of this dry spell are evident in the rising maximum temperatures, which are currently 3 to 5°C above normal in several key areas.

Maximum temperatures recorded (last 24 hours):

  • Varanasi: 31.5°C (highest in the state).
  • Noida/Ghaziabad: Expected to exceed 30°C today.
  • Lucknow: Forecast to reach a high of 29°C with a low of 14°C.
  • Agra & Mathura: Temperatures are already 4 degrees above seasonal averages.

Regions such as Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Jhansi, and Meerut have also noted a steady increase in daytime heat.

Outlook: Mercury to jump after 48 hours

While the next two days will feature stable weather, the IMD warns of a significant warming trend ahead. After 48 hours, maximum temperatures are expected to gradually rise by another 2 to 3°C.

This increase suggests that by the end of February, many areas in the state could experience heat levels typical for mid-March. With Holi approaching, the usual transition from winter to spring seems to have accelerated, prompting residents to prepare for a much warmer festival than usual.

ALSO READ | US blizzard 2026: 10,000 flights cancelled as bomb cyclone shatters snowfall records in NYC, RI, and NJ | VIDEO

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Oversized t-shirt
Top 4 Oversized T-Shirts for Women: Stylish Comfort for Everyday Wear
El Mencho
Drug lord down, nation in flames: Mexico in chaos after El Mencho's death
Office stress
When Office Stress Turns Into Food Cravings
khelo india winter games
J-K: Climate change clouds future of Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg
Nalanda pregnancy scam
Bihar police bust ‘make pregnant, earn Rs 12 Lakh’ scam in Nalanda; 5 arrested
Yogi Adityanath
Singapore: CM Yogi meets DBS Bank CEO; discusses investment in several sectors
Zimbabwe
Simron Hetmyer shines as West Indies thrash Zimbabwe by 107 runs in Mumbai
food cravings
Everyday Cravings That Turn Into Food Orders
Rekha Gupta
'First step of change': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta highlights govt’s achievements
viral video news
'Ye majduri karega...': Mother hilariously trolls son for skipping studies