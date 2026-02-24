UP weather update: Varanasi hits 31.5°C as summer arrives early; no rain alert for Holi 2026

Residents across Uttar Pradesh are experiencing an unusually warm start to spring. A mild chill, known as "pink cold," lingers during early mornings and late nights. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that strong sunshine is pushing daytime temperatures well above normal, indicating an early arrival of summer in the state.

No rain alert: Clear skies for all 75 districts

The Meteorological Department has officially classified all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh as being in the "Green Zone," meaning there is no chance of rain or cloud cover in the near future.

West & East UP: Both regions are expected to stay completely dry through February 25 and 26.

Daytime Conditions: Strong solar radiation is making afternoons increasingly uncomfortable, while evenings remain pleasant.

Stability: Weather patterns are expected to remain steady for the next 48 hours before temperatures rise further.

February heatwave? Varanasi and Agra break records

The effects of this dry spell are evident in the rising maximum temperatures, which are currently 3 to 5°C above normal in several key areas.

Maximum temperatures recorded (last 24 hours):

Varanasi : 31.5°C (highest in the state).

: 31.5°C (highest in the state). Noida/Ghaziabad : Expected to exceed 30°C today.

: Expected to exceed 30°C today. Lucknow : Forecast to reach a high of 29°C with a low of 14°C.

: Forecast to reach a high of 29°C with a low of 14°C. Agra & Mathura: Temperatures are already 4 degrees above seasonal averages.

Regions such as Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Jhansi, and Meerut have also noted a steady increase in daytime heat.

Outlook: Mercury to jump after 48 hours

While the next two days will feature stable weather, the IMD warns of a significant warming trend ahead. After 48 hours, maximum temperatures are expected to gradually rise by another 2 to 3°C.

This increase suggests that by the end of February, many areas in the state could experience heat levels typical for mid-March. With Holi approaching, the usual transition from winter to spring seems to have accelerated, prompting residents to prepare for a much warmer festival than usual.

