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‘UP will split into 4 states’: Rajbhar drops bombshell, claims his son will be Purvanchal’s first CM

He also sought changes in the 27% OBC quota and argued caste census is a way to decide the distribution of reservation benefits.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 10:20 AM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 10:20 AM IST
‘UP will split into 4 states’: Rajbhar drops bombshell, claims his son will be Purvanchal’s first CM
Image Credit: Om Prakash Rajbhar. (Photo: ANI)

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‘UP will split into 4 states’: Rajbhar drops bombshell, claims his son will be Purvanchal’s first CM
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