UP woman finds Rs 10 crore in her bank account, refuses to take single rupee

A farmer’s wife from Mainpuri district in Uttar Pradesh has drawn widespread appreciation after discovering that nearly Rs 10 crore had unexpectedly been credited to her bank account and choosing not to withdraw any amount until the issue was clarified, NDTV reported.

Rita, the wife of Parasbhan Baheliya and a resident of Devganj village in the Bichwan area, supports her family through farming. On the occasion of Ashtami during Navratri, she visited her local bank to withdraw money but found it closed. She then went to a nearby ATM to check her balance, where she was astonished by the unusually large sum displayed in her account.

Her account with Bank of India reflected a balance of Rs 9,99,49,588, nearly 10 crore rupees. Struggling to believe it, she verified the amount at another ATM and recorded a video of the screen, which has since gone viral on social media.

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Instead of withdrawing the money, she refused to take it. Informing the bank about the issue, he said, "This money isn’t mine; please take it back."

Despite the substantial sum appearing in her account, Rita made no attempt to withdraw any funds and firmly instructed her family members to refrain from doing so until the matter was clarified. Her integrity has since been widely praised by neighbours and members of the local community.

When Rita and her family visited the bank to report the issue, they found the branch closed for a public holiday. Rishikant Pandey, manager of the Bank of India’s Karimganj branch, later said that the incident was likely due to a technical error or transaction error and assured that it would be investigated and resolved when the branch reopens.

The branch manager also noted that she had an existing loan account and the matter could have been resolved earlier had she approached the bank promptly.

The incident has sparked widespread discussion across the region, with many on social media lauding Rita’s honesty, especially at a time when her family could have easily taken advantage of the unexpected funds.

The matter has also raised discussions about banking accuracy, while authorities are expected to investigate and rectify the discrepancy.