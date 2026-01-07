Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3004143https://zeenews.india.com/india/up-yogi-government-approves-semiconductor-policy-incentives-targets-rs-3000-cr-investment-3004143.html
NewsIndiaUP: Yogi Government Approves Semiconductor Policy Incentives, Targets Rs 3,000 Cr Investment
CM YOGI ADITYANATH CABINET MEETING

UP: Yogi Government Approves Semiconductor Policy Incentives, Targets Rs 3,000 Cr Investment

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has approved a package of special incentives under the Semiconductor Policy 2024 to attract large-scale investments of Rs 3,000 crore and above in the sector. 

|Last Updated: Jan 07, 2026, 01:34 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

UP: Yogi Government Approves Semiconductor Policy Incentives, Targets Rs 3,000 Cr InvestmentUttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: IANS/CMO)

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has approved a package of special incentives under the Semiconductor Policy 2024 to attract large-scale investments of Rs 3,000 crore and above in the sector. 

The incentives will be provided on a case-by-case basis and include interest subsidies, reimbursement of employee costs, full exemption from net SGST (State Goods and Service Tax) for 10 years, 100 per cent EPF (employee provident fund) reimbursement for residents of Uttar Pradesh up to Rs 2,000 per month, water tariff concessions, and a relief of 2 rupees per unit on electricity bills for 10 years.

State Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna briefed reporters after the meeting, explaining that semiconductor manufacturing is expanding rapidly in countries such as the United States, Europe, Japan, and Taiwan. The new measures aim to position India, and particularly Uttar Pradesh, as a leading hub for this strategic industry while generating substantial investment and employment opportunities. Out of 14 proposals presented to the cabinet, 13 received approval.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In other decisions, the cabinet cleared the construction of a modern bus station on Tanakpur Road near the district headquarters in Pilibhit. The facility will be developed on 1.317 hectares of revenue department land leased to the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation for 30 years, with the option to extend up to 90 years. The new station, expected to be completed within two years, will significantly ease travel for passengers heading to Uttarakhand and Nepal.

The cabinet also sanctioned the demolition of 11 dilapidated buildings at Shiv Prasad Gupta SSPG Divisional District Hospital in Varanasi to make way for a 500-bed multi-super specialty hospital at a cost of Rs 315.48 crore. The project, to be finished in four years, will be funded 60 percent by the central government and 40 percent by the state, bringing advanced medical care to patients in Purvanchal. Similarly, in Kanpur, the cabinet gave the go-ahead for demolishing old residential quarters of the 37th Battalion PAC and constructing 108 new Type-One Special housing units to improve living conditions for personnel.

Additionally, 50 acres of land in Tehsil Raja Talab, Varanasi district, will be provided free of cost on a 99-year lease from the Animal Husbandry Department to establish an off-campus of the National Forensic Science University, Gandhinagar. The new campus is expected to strengthen academic and technological capabilities in forensic science, cybercrime investigation, and criminal justice across the state. Further approvals included amendments to the recruitment rules for 18 vacant Regional Sports Officer posts in the Sports Department. Henceforth, two-thirds of the positions will be filled through promotion and one-third reserved for international medal winners from the Olympics, Asian Games, or Commonwealth Games.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

women baggy jeans
4 Relaxed, High-Rise & Baggy Jeans for Women
Karnataka BJP
BJP Woman Worker Alleges Police Stripped Her In Hubballi Clash; Cops Deny
BSEB Class 10 Admit Card 2026
BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Admit Card 2026 OUT At exam.biharboardonline.org
Venezuela crisis 2026
India-Venezuela Has Strong Ties, Concerned About Situation There: Jaishankar
Philippines earthquake
Earthquake: Powerful 6.7-Magnitude Quake Jolts Off Philippines’ Mindanao Coast
Iran
Iran Protests Turn Deadly Amid Economic Fury; 27 Killed
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Today
Nagaland Dear Indus 1 PM Lottery Result Today 07-01-2026 Lucky Draw SHORTLY
flight delays Delhi
Flight Cancellations Today: Air India, IndiGo Issue Advisories For Passengers
MCD Demolition
5 Cops Injured In Stone-Pelting During Demolition Near Delhi Mosque; 10 Held
capture of Nicolas Maduro
Can Maduro Dodge Charges With POW Claim? What International Law Says