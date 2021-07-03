हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zila Panchayat polls

UP zila panchayat chairman elections: Voting in 53 districts today

The polling will take place from 11 am to 3 pm.

Lucknow: The voting for zila panchayat chairman posts in 53 districts of Uttar Pradesh will be held on Saturday, the State Election Commission said here on Friday.

The polling will take place from 11 am to 3 pm and the votes will be counted after 3 pm.

The chairpersons of 22 zila panchayats in 22 districts of the state were declared elected unopposed on Tuesday. Of these, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won in 21 seats, while the Samajwadi Party won in Etawah.

Zila panchayat chairpersons are elected from among the elected members of zila panchayats of various districts.

The four-phase panchayat polls concluded in the state in May.
 

