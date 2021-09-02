हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UPCET 2021 admit card RELEASED at upcet.nta.nic.in, check exam dates and other details

The candidates willing to appear in UPCET 2021 exam can now download their admit cards by logging in to the official website: upcet.nta.nic.in.

NEW DELHI: The admit cards for Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released. 

The candidates willing to appear in UPCET 2021 exam can now download their admit cards by logging in to the official website: upcet.nta.nic.in.

This can be done by candidates using the Application Form Number and Date of Birth and reading the instructions carefully. Candidates are also advised to thoroughly check the course/s applied for, paper/s in which they are required to appear.

They should also check details of the exam centre, the date and shift/s of the exam in which they are required to appear carefully.

How to download the UPCET Admit Card 2021

Follow these steps to download the admit card,

-Visit the official site of NTA UPCET -upcet.nta.nic.in.

-Click on UPCET Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

-Enter the login details and click on submit.

-Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

-Check the admit card and download it.

-Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Please note that the admit card will not be sent by post.

The UPCET 2021 candidates should preserve a copy of their Admit Card in good condition for future use.

