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  • /UPI charges from Oct 15: Is your daily budget changing? From grocery, shopping to bills – here’s what you’ll pay

UPI charges from Oct 15: Is your daily budget changing? From grocery, shopping to bills – here’s what you’ll pay

UPI payments above Rs 2,000 will attract a 0.4% Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) for select merchants from October 15. Customers will not pay the charge directly, while small traders, person-to-person transfers and most everyday payments will continue to get protection.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 12:49 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 12:49 PM IST
UPI charges from Oct 15: Is your daily budget changing? From grocery, shopping to bills – here’s what you’ll pay
Image Credit: Representative image (Pexels.com via ANI)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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