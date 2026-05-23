UPI, INR and no visa hassle: What Indian travellers should know before visiting Sri Lanka in 2026

As Sri Lanka ramps up efforts to boost tourism, Indian travellers stand to benefit from seamless connectivity, simplified payments, and hassle-free entry, making the island nation an even more attractive destination.

The Lankan island remains one of the most desired destinations for Indians with its proximity, wildlife, culture, food, and beautiful beaches. Direct flights have dramatically improved accessibility.

Kamal Munasingale, Senior Vice President, Colombo Hotels and General Manager, Cinnamon Life at City of Dreams, highlighted the convenience of new routes, he said, “Direct flight from India to Colombo..with direct flight to Ahmedabad and Colombo time has significantly reduced with 3 hours total journey…earlier via Mumbai it used to take 9 hours, so it has reduced time by 1/3 rd.”

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Nalaka Amaratunga, CEO, Destination Management Sector - John Keells Holdings, noted strong air connectivity with a focus on how well Sri Lanka is connected to mainland India, now with a direct flight to Ahmedabad, “147 flights…overall, we are very well-connected to the south, the two most connected cities are Chennai and Mumbai.” This robust network makes Sri Lanka easily reachable from major Indian cities, cutting travel time and costs for holidaymakers.

Payment ease is another key advantage for Indian visitors. Sri Lanka has been accepting UPI payments for several years, a facility that has gained renewed importance amid economic considerations.

Amaratunga explained, “We accept UPI…we’ve been accepting it for a few years, but now it's ever more important to talk because of the current situation, where we don’t want to be spending foreign exchange unnecessarily.”

The country also readily accepts INR, offering further convenience. “Though we accept INR…these are coming in handy now where we need to be careful, and we are open to things on how we can make this work,” he added.

With no visa hassle for Indian passport holders, entry procedures remain straightforward, allowing travellers to focus on enjoying their trip.

Sri Lanka’s tourism sector is heavily reliant on Indian visitors, who have long been a cornerstone market. Amaratunga emphasised, “We are quite dependent on tourism as a country, and India has been the face for the longest time.” The Sri Lankan government tourist board is targeting 3 million arrivals in the coming year, with India expected to contribute significantly to this goal.

Beyond practicalities, Sri Lanka offers diverse attractions. “You have food, culture, nightlife, and wildlife; you have connectivity. Getting into place is easy in Sri Lanka,” Amaratunga said, inviting Indian travellers to explore its rich heritage and natural beauty.

With enhanced flights, digital payments, currency acceptance, and effortless entry, 2026 is shaping up to be an ideal year for Indians to discover Sri Lanka. Industry leaders remain optimistic that stronger ties and traveller-friendly policies will drive record arrivals from the subcontinent.

