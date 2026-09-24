/UPITS: A global journey of confidence | Opinion

The big question now is how much the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show will help take the state towards a one trillion dollar economy. First, it should be clear that the goal of becoming a one trillion dollar economy is not merely an economic figure. The state’s Export Promotion Policy 2025-30 also links the goal of a one trillion dollar economy to broader economic transformation. This directly means that a trillion-dollar economy will not be created only through large investments and large industries. To do this, lakhs of small enterprises in the state will have to become more productive, more competitive, and better able to export. If the potential of around one crore MSME units and the crores of employment associated with them is connected to global demand, this number alone becomes a vast economic force.