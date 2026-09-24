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UPITS: A global journey of confidence | Opinion

The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show, beginning in Greater Noida, represents the state’s journey as the government recognises its strength and now presents it to the world. It is a global journey of the state’s confidence.

Published: Sep 24, 2026, 10:22 PM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 10:37 PM IST
UPITS: A global journey of confidence | Opinion
Image Credit: ANI. UP CM Yogi Adityanath at the 4th UP International Trade Show in Greater Noida on Jun 27. (Inset) Harishankar Mishra.

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