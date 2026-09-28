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UPITS: A major leap from local to global

Economists believe that trade is one of the most reliable tools for eradicating poverty because it opens up numerous avenues of opportunity. 

Published: Sep 28, 2026, 02:05 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 02:05 PM IST
UPITS: A major leap from local to global
Image Credit: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visit a stall during the inauguration of the fourth edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show in Greater Noida. (IANS)

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