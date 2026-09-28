/UPITS: A major leap from local to global

Uttar Pradesh is at precisely such an ideological turning point today. The goal of becoming a one trillion dollar economy that the state has set for itself is based on the idea that development will no longer flow only from the center to the periphery, but also from the periphery to the center. Products from villages and small towns will no longer remain confined to the markets of Delhi and Mumbai, but will engage with markets in Singapore, Tokyo and Moscow. UPITS is the practical manifestation of this idea and that is why it should be viewed as a major symbol of the change taking place in economic consciousness.