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  • /UPITS: How CM Yogi’s policies revived UP’s MSME sector | Opinion

UPITS: How CM Yogi’s policies revived UP’s MSME sector | Opinion

The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show and the ODOP scheme have helped showcase the state’s MSME sector and traditional products to global buyers, while expanding their access to markets and exports.

Published: Sep 25, 2026, 06:53 PM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 06:53 PM IST
UPITS: How CM Yogi’s policies revived UP’s MSME sector | Opinion

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