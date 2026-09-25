/UPITS: How CM Yogi’s policies revived UP’s MSME sector | Opinion

UPITS is not merely a sales platform; it also plays an important role in familiarising local entrepreneurs with the intricacies of global trade. During special sessions organized at the fair, experts guide entrepreneurs on subjects such as ‘E-commerce and Digital Market Access’, ‘Brand Building’, ‘Benefits of Free Trade Agreements’ and ‘Use of New Technology’. This multidimensional approach has ensured that the state’s MSME units not only remain ahead in traditional manufacturing, but also adopt modern technology, supply chains and global trade standards to make themselves future-ready.



Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's policy vision has transformed Uttar Pradesh’s industrial landscape. While the ODOP scheme revived the state’s traditional industries and MSME sector by providing them with a new lease of life, international trade shows such as UPITS have established them as a new brand on the world map. The participation of different countries, the inclusion of thousands of MSME units and the echo of local art on international platforms prove that Uttar Pradesh is writing new success stories on its journey from ‘production to exports’. In the coming years, these policies and global showcases will not only make Uttar Pradesh India’s strongest economic state, but will also establish it as a ‘Global Export Hub’.