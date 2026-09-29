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UPITS: Women's Power - From Village to Global | Opinion

The true measure of women’s empowerment is not merely that she benefited from a government scheme or received financial assistance to start a business. True success comes when she builds an identity through her own skills and hard work, takes her own decisions and opens new avenues of opportunity for others as well. The women entrepreneurs at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show reflect this very change.

Edited ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 03:35 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 03:35 PM IST
UPITS: Women's Power - From Village to Global | Opinion

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