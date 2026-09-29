The same hands that worked silently for years in kitchens, fields and at looms are today negotiating deals with domestic and foreign buyers. This is a new face of Uttar Pradesh. Confident women, young women engaging with buyers and women entrepreneurs firmly putting forward their views in business-to-business meetings while exploring new avenues of opportunity. This is the true meaning of women’s empowerment, where every woman is present with her distinct identity and independent existence. She is not seeking anyone’s favor; instead, she has moved beyond the queue of those seeking assistance and has now become an entrepreneur creating employment and livelihood opportunities for others as well. The most significant aspect of this picture is that 75 women entrepreneurs from all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh are representing their skills and enterprises on a single platform.