UPMSP Board class 10 Results 2020: Check your result on upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh board is set to announce the Class 10 result 2020 in the next week. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), which is responsible for conducting the board exams for Intermediate and High School, is expected to announce the class 10 result next week.

The students who took the class 10 exams will be able to check their result 2020 on the UPMSP's official website- upmsp.edu.in. The students also check find their results on other websites- upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in.

The students can get their results on their mobile phones via SMS. They need to go to the message option and type UP10ROLLNUMBER - and send it to 56263.

The students can check their UP Board Class 10 result 2020 following the steps given below:

1. The students should first visit the websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in

2. They should click on the link- UP Board Result 2020 Class 10

3. They should put their roll number and other requisite credentials

4. The result with subject wise score will now be displayed on the screen

5. Students are advised to download their copy for future reference

The state's Deputy CM Dinesh Sinha, who also holds secondary education portfolio, recently stated that the state education board is gearing up to release the results.

Notably, the UPMSP, Prayagraj, usually announces the UP Board Result in the month of April or May, but this year, it has been delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.