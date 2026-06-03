UPPSC APS exam turns shocking: No one qualifies as 4,240 fail shorthand test; Know why

It's the kind of result that stops you in your tracks. The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has announced that not a single candidate out of 4,240 who appeared has qualified for the third stage of the Additional Private Secretary recruitment process. Every vacancy remains unfilled. Every candidate has been eliminated.

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What UPPSC actually said

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On June 2, UPPSC released a notice confirming that no candidate had cleared the second stage of the APS Recruitment 2023 selection process. The consequence is straightforward and significant: all 331 vacancies for the Additional Private Secretary post are being carried forward to a future recruitment cycle. The posts won't be filled from this round. They can't be there's no one left who qualified.

How the process got here

The recruitment drive began for 331 APS posts. Here's how the timeline unfolded:-

First stage exam: January 7, 2024

Results declared: March 4, 2024

Candidates who cleared Stage 1: 5,889

Candidates who appeared for Stage 2: 4,240

Stage 2 conducted: June 28 to July 18, 2024, in Lucknow

Nearly six thousand candidates made it through the first stage. Over four thousand showed up for the second. None of them made the cut.

What the second stage actually involved

The second stage wasn't a written exam in the traditional sense. It tested two specific skills:

Hindi shorthand — 75 marks

Hindi typing — 25 marks

The shorthand component is where things fell apart. To qualify, candidates needed to hit a minimum speed of 80 words per minute in Hindi shorthand. According to UPPSC, not one of the 4,240 candidates who appeared was able to meet that benchmark. Not one.

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What happens to the 331 vacancies?

They don't disappear. Since no candidate qualified, all 331 posts will be rolled into a future recruitment cycle. When exactly that happens, and under what terms, hasn't been announced yet. UPPSC has said that marks and detailed exam data will be uploaded to its official website soon. Candidates are advised to keep checking.

What this actually means

There's a hard truth sitting inside this result. Shorthand, especially at 80 words per minute in Hindi, is a genuinely demanding skill. It's not something you can pick up casually or cram in the weeks before an exam. It takes sustained, consistent practice over a long period. The fact that thousands of candidates appeared without meeting that standard says something about how underestimated this requirement may have been.

It's a disappointing outcome. There's no softening that. But for candidates who came close, or who now understand exactly where the gap is, it's also a clear signal. The posts are still out there. The next opportunity will come. And preparation, real, specific, skill-focused preparation, is what's going to make the difference next time.