UPPSC BEO Admit Card 2020

UPPSC Block Education Officer Mains Admit Card 2020 released at uppsc.up.nic.in

Candidates are advised to download their admit card from the website to avoid a last-minute rush. The last day to download the admit card from the official website is December 6, 2020. 

File Photo

UPPSC BEO Admit Card 2020: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released UPPSC BEO Mains Admit Card 2020 on its website. All those who have provisionally qualified for UPPSC BEO Mains 2019-20 can download their call letters through the official website of UPPSC — uppsc.up.nic.in. 

The commission will conduct the UPPSC BEO exam 2019-20 in three cities — Prayagraj, Lucknow and Ghaziabad. The exam will be held in two shifts - 9:30 am to 12:30 pm; and 2 pm to 5 pm. The UPPSC BEO exam 2019-20 is being held for 390 posts.

Steps to download UPPSC BEO exam 2019-20 from the official website: 

STEP 1: Visit the commission official website — uppsc.up.nic.in
STEP 2: Click on the link that reads - Click here to download admit card for Advt No A4/E-1/2019 BLOCK EDUCATION OFFICER (M) EXAM. 
STEP 3: It will direct you to a new login page. 
STEP 4: Enter Registration Number, Date of Birth
STEP 5: UPPSC BEO Main exam 2019-20 Admit Card will be displayed 
STEP 6: Download UPPSC BEO Main exam 2019-20 Admit Card and save it for future reference. 

Candidates are advised to carry their valid photo identity card along with 2 passport size photographs on the day of the exam. 

The UPPSC BEO exams will be conducted while following all COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government, said Controller of Examinations Arvind Kumar Mishra. 

