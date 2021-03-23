UPPSC PCS 2020 Interview Admit Card out, check your details at uppsc.up.nic.in

New Delhi: Good news for the candidates who took Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission exams 2020 as the state commission has released the admit card for recruitment to the various posts through Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) exam 2020 and Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/ Range Forest Officer (RFO) Services Exam 2020.

The eligible candidates can download their UPPSC PCS 2020 Interview Admit Card from the official website-uppsc.up.nic.in.

The candidates are required to have their id, date of birth, application number, and other details to log in to download their admit card.

The candidates should follow the steps given below to download their admit card:

1. The candidates should visit the official website of UPPSC.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in

2. They should click on the UPPSC PCS 2020 Interview Admit Card flashing on the homepage

3. The candidates should enter the application number/registration number, dob, captcha and click on the homepage.

4. Their admit card will now be displayed on the screen.

5. The candidates should download UPPSC PCS 2020 Interview Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Live TV

Notably, the candidates appearing for the interview are advised to bring all their documents on the scheduled date.