UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains exam 2022 admit card released at uppsc.up.nic.in, direct link to download here

UPPSC nursing Main 2022 admit cards are now available at the official website uppsc.up.nic.in, scroll down for direct link to download admit card and other details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 09:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • UPPSC Staff Nurse Main examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 4
  • UPPSC Staff Nurse Main exam timing: 9:30 am to 12:30 pm
  • This recruitment drive will fill up 558 posts of Staff Nurse (Male)

UPPSC 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, UPPSC has released the Staff Nurse (Male) Main examination 2022 admit cards on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates who have registered for the UPPSC Nursing exam can now download the admit card from the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. The UPPSC Staff Nurse Main examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 4. 

Here's how to download UPPSC 2022 admit Card for Nursing main Exam

  1. Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on “Admit Card :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT.NO.A-1/E-1/2022, STAFF NURSE (MALE)(MAINS) EXAM-2017 RE-ADVERTISEMENT YEAR-2022”
  3. Enter you registration details, DOB
  4. Submit, your UPPSC Nursing Admit Card will appear on the 
  5. Check and download the admit card
  6. Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

UPPSC Nursing Main 2022 Admit Card Direct link 

The UPPSC Nursing Main exam will commence at 9:30 am and will be concluded at 12:30 noon on August 4, 2022. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 558 posts of Staff Nurse (Male) in Medical Education and Training Deptt. UP and Medical and Health services Deptt, UP.

