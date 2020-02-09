हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Basti district

UP's Basti district likely to be renamed as Vashishth Nagar

The demand for the rename started last year after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Basti Medical College and named it after Maharishi Vashishtha.

Basti: Uttar Pradesh's Basti district administration has reportedly sent a proposal to the state`s revenue board to rename the district as `Vashishth Nagar` after Maharishi Vashishth, a sage of the Ramayan era.

Sage Vashishth was a teacher of Lord Ram, according to Hindu mythology. Meanwhile, District Magistrate Ashutosh Niranjan has said that no such decision has been taken."I have not given any statement on this, people who are running this news might be doing through their sources. If there is any decision on it, people will be informed," said the officer.

The demand for the same started last year after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Basti Medical College and named it after Maharishi Vashishtha.

The Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh has renamed several cities including Allahabad (now Prayagraj) and Faizabad (now Ayodhya). It also renamed the Mughalsarai station in UP`s Chanduali district as Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction. 

