Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada, on Wednesday extended his gratitude to Home Minister Amit Shah for granting permission for the name change of Uttar Pradesh's Jalalabad to Parshurampuri.

In a post on social media X, Prasada stated that the decision made under the guidance and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was a moment of pride for the entire Sanatani community.

"Heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the Honorable Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji for granting permission to change the name of Jalalabad in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, to 'Parshurampuri'!

Sincere gratitude, reverence, and congratulations to the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and the Honorable Chief Minister Shri @myogiadityanath ji! This decision, made under your guidance and leadership, has provided a moment of pride for the entire Sanatani community," the post read.

"Millions of salutations at the feet of Lord Parshuram ji! It is only by your grace that I could become an instrument in this sacred task. May your gracious gaze remain upon the entire world," the post further read.

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025 seeks to amend section 54 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, to provide a legal framework for the removal of the Chief Minister or a Minister in case of arrest or detention in custody on account of serious criminal charges.

The government also introduced 'The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025' which have now been referred to the Joint Committee of Parliament.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 5 pm.

The lower house witnessed ruckus as several Opposition MPs opposed the bills amid huge sloganeering, prompting the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to adjourn the House earlier.