UPSC announces exam schedule, dates for all interviews amid COVID-19 lockdown; Chairman, member forego 30% of basic pay

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday (April 15) held a special meeting to review the situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic and decided that dates for all interviews, examinations and recruitment boards, where candidates and advisers are required to travel from all parts of the country, will be reviewed from time to time, said a commission statement.

The UPSC said, "A decision on fresh dates for the remaining Civil Services-2019 Personality Tests will be taken after May 3, 2020, following the second phase of the lockdown. Dates for the Civil Services-2020 (Prelim), Engineering Services (Main) and the Geologist Services (Main) Examinations had already been announced. Any rescheduling in these examinations, if necessitated by the evolving situation, will be notified on the website of the UPSC."

The commission stated that it has already issued deferment notices for the Combined Medical Services Examination, the Indian Economic Service and the Indian Statistical Service Examination 2020, adding that the dates for the CAPF Exam 2020 will also be notified on the official website.

Notably, the National Defence Academy(NDA-I) examination has already been postponed till further intimation, while the decision on NDA –II Examination will be posted on June 10, 2020. "Any other decision of the Commission in respect of all the Examinations, Interviews and Recruitment Boards will be promptly made available on the Commission’s website," it said.

In view of the harm caused to the national economy by the coronavirus pandemic, the Chairman and members of the Union Public Service Commission decided to voluntarily forego 30% of their basic pay for a period of one year, with effect from April, 2020.

All officers and staff members of the UPSC also volunteered one-day salary to the PM’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation Fund (PM CARES Fund), the UPSC added.