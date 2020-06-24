UPSC announces no exams for Indian Economic Service 2020, zero vacancy reported

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced that it will not conduct the Indian Economic Services Exam in 2020 as no vacancy has been reported in the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance. The IES exam was scheduled to take place on October 16.

According to an official notice, “Indian Economic Service Examination, 2020 will not be held due to NIL vacancy reported for the Indian Economic Service by the Ministry of Finance (Department of Economic Affairs).

The UPSC had on June 5 released the revised programme of examination/recruitment tests to be conducted in 2020. It may be noted that the UPSC will conduct exams for NDA, NA, Civil Services, IFS, ISS in various stages this year.

It also announced the revised schedule for civil services preliminary examination 2020 on its official website. According to the announcement, the UPSC civil service prelims exam will be conducted on October 4, 2020, while the main exam will be conducted on January 8, 2021.