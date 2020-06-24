हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Economic Services

UPSC announces no exams for Indian Economic Service 2020, zero vacancy reported

The IES exam was scheduled to take place on October 16.

UPSC announces no exams for Indian Economic Service 2020, zero vacancy reported

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced that it will not conduct the Indian Economic Services Exam in 2020 as no vacancy has been reported in the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance. The IES exam was scheduled to take place on October 16.

According to an official notice, “Indian Economic Service Examination, 2020 will not be held due to NIL vacancy reported for the Indian Economic Service by the Ministry of Finance (Department of Economic Affairs).

The UPSC had on June 5 released the revised programme of examination/recruitment tests to be conducted in 2020. It may be noted that the UPSC will conduct exams for NDA, NA, Civil Services, IFS, ISS in various stages this year. 

It also announced the revised schedule for civil services preliminary examination 2020 on its official website. According to the announcement, the UPSC civil service prelims exam will be conducted on October 4, 2020, while the main exam will be conducted on January 8, 2021.

Tags:
Indian Economic ServicesIndian Economic Services ExamIndian Economic Services Exam cancelledUPSCUnion Public Service CommissionIESIES 2020
Next
Story

Patanjali was merely given permission to make immunity booster medicine: Uttarakhand AYUSH Minister Harak Singh Rawat

  • 4,56,183Confirmed
  • 14,476Deaths

Full coverage

  • 91,29,702Confirmed
  • 4,72,793Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M52S

Call for unity falls flat as Congress demoralises our armed forces, says JP Nadda