UPSC Aspirant Murder Case: Live-In Relationship, Obscene Videos, Ghee, Wine And 3 Arrests - Police Reveal Shocking Plot

A shocking case has emerged in Delhi, where an initial fire report has now escalated into a murder investigation. In connection with the case, Delhi Police on Monday arrested three individuals in relation to the murder of a UPSC aspirant in the national capital.

A Timeline of Events

According to ANI, on October 6, police received information about a fire on the 4th floor of E-60, Gandhi Vihar, Delhi. Local police and fire services rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.

Upon inspection by the crime and FSL teams, a deeply burned dead body was found on the spot, which was shifted to the Mortuary of Hindu Rao Hospital.

The deceased was identified as Ram Kesh Meena (32). He was a resident of the same building. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS), following which a probe was launched.

During the investigation, CCTV footage was collected and analysed, which showed that on the intervening night of October 5 and 6, two individuals with muffled faces entered building E-60, Gandhi Vihar, Delhi. After 39 minutes, one person was seen leaving the building.

Further, at about 02:57 am, one woman, later identified as Amrita Chauhan (21), who is a resident of Peetal Nagri, Moradabad, UP, along with a person, was seen coming out of the building.

The fire incident occurred just after these individuals left.

What Did The Investigation Reveal?

During further investigation, the CDR of Amrita Chauhan was collected and analysed. It revealed that at the time of the incident, the location of her mobile phone was found near E-Block Gandhi Vihar, Delhi, which raised further suspicions.

Amrita's mobile phone location data, which placed her near E-Block Gandhi Vihar at the time of the incident, was all under investigation. After multiple raids in Moradabad, she was apprehended on October 18. Sumit Kashyap (27) was arrested on October 21, along with his mobile phone used during the crime, and Sandeep Kumar (29) was apprehended on October 23.

During interrogation, Amrita confessed to committing the crime along with co-accused Sumit Kashyap, who is allegedly her ex-boyfriend, and Sandeep Kumar, claiming that the deceased had a hard disc containing obscene videos and images of her.

At her instance, police recovered the hard disc, a trolley bag, and a shirt of the deceased.

ANI reported that the investigation revealed that Amrita and the deceased were in a live-in relationship since May 2025. When she learned that the deceased had recorded obscene videos of her and refused to delete them, she shared her grievances with her ex-boyfriend, Sumit Kashyap.

Together with Sandeep Kumar, they allegedly conspired to kill Meena in a manner that would appear to be a fire accident.

On the intervening night of October 5 and 6, the trio allegedly strangulated and beat Meena. They then poured oil, ghee, and wine over his body to simulate a fire incident.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the case.

