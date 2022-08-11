UPSC: Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has released the admit card for UPSC CDS 2 today at the official website-- upsc.gov.in. Candidates will be able to download the UPSC CDS 2 e-admit card till September 4. Candidates who will appear for Combined Defence Services Examination 2 can download the admit card through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The admit card can also be downloaded from upsconline.nic.in.

The candidates note that the UPSC Combined Defence Services Examination will be conducted on September 4, 2022 across various examination centers/venues all over India. The admit card link is now available on the official sites and candidates are advised to download them and carefully go through it to avoid any discrepancies. You are also advised to also take a print out of the e-admit card.

UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2022: Steps to download the admit card

- Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

- Click on UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

- Enter the login details and click on submit.

- Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

- Check the admit card and download it.

- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates are requested to carry their admit card on the day of the examination because if you fail to carry your admit card, you will not be allowed to enter the examination hall. On the exam day, candidates will have to carry their proof of identity such as aadhar card/pan card/ passport/ driving license or any other photo card issued by the government.