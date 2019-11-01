UPSC CDS II 2019 result declared; 8,120 candidates qualify, check result

NEW DELHI: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of Combined Defence Services Examination (II), (CDS II) 2019 examination results. The CDS 2 exam was conducted on September 08, 2019 across major centres in India. The candidates can check the results through the official website- upsc.gov.in.

In the result released by UPSC, a total of 8, 120 candidates have qualified for the interview round to be conducted by the Service Selection Board (SSB )of the Ministry of Defence, for admission to (i) Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 149th Course commencing in July 2020 Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, Course commencing in July, 2020 (iii) Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course (208 F(P)) commencing in July, 2020 (iv) Officers Training Academy, Chennai 112th SSC (Men) Course (NT) commencing in October, 2020 and (v) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 26th SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course commencing in October, 2020.

UPSC has released the roll number of the candidates qualified for Indian Military Academy, Indian Navy Academy, Air Force Academy and Officers Training Academy.

Check CDS II results by following the below steps:

Step 1: Go to the official UPSC website (upsc.nic.in)

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: A PDF will open

Step 4: Download the results sheet and take a print out of the same for further reference.

Candidates who have qualified in the written exam and given their first choice as Army (IMA/OTA) are required to register themselves on the recruiting directorate website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in in order to enable them to receive call up information for SSB interview. Those candidates who have already registered on the recruiting directorate website are advised not to register again.

The marks-sheet of candidates who have not qualified will be put on the Commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result of OTA (after conducting SSB interview) and will remain available on the website for a period of 60 days.