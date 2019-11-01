close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UPSC

UPSC CDS II 2019 result declared; 8,120 candidates qualify, check result

  Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of Combined Defence Services Examination (II), (CDS II) 2019 examination results. The CDS 2 exam was conducted on September 08, 2019 across major centres in India. The candidates can check the results through the official website- upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CDS II 2019 result declared; 8,120 candidates qualify, check result

NEW DELHI:  Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of Combined Defence Services Examination (II), (CDS II) 2019 examination results. The CDS 2 exam was conducted on September 08, 2019 across major centres in India. The candidates can check the results through the official website- upsc.gov.in.

In the result released by UPSC, a total of 8, 120 candidates have qualified for the interview round to be conducted by the Service Selection Board (SSB )of the Ministry of Defence, for admission to (i) Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 149th Course commencing in July 2020 Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, Course commencing in July, 2020 (iii) Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course (208 F(P)) commencing in July, 2020 (iv) Officers Training Academy, Chennai 112th SSC (Men) Course (NT) commencing in October, 2020 and (v) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 26th SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course commencing in October, 2020.

UPSC has released the roll number of the candidates qualified for Indian Military Academy, Indian Navy Academy, Air Force Academy and Officers Training Academy.

Check CDS II results by following the below steps:

Step 1: Go to the official UPSC website (upsc.nic.in)

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: A PDF will open

Step 4: Download the results sheet and take a print out of the same for further reference.

Candidates who have qualified in the written exam and given their first choice as Army (IMA/OTA) are required to register themselves on the recruiting directorate website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in in order to enable them to receive call up information for SSB interview. Those candidates who have already registered on the recruiting directorate website are advised not to register again.

The marks-sheet of candidates who have not qualified will be put on the Commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result of OTA (after conducting SSB interview) and will remain available on the website for a period of 60 days.

Tags:
UPSCCDS IIresult declaredCheck result
Next
Story

No RDX found in unattended bag at Delhi airport; owner traced, no clean chit given

Must Watch

PT9M31S

DNA analysis of 'The Evolution of Pen'