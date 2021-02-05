हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UPSC Civil Service exams: Good news for aspirants who took their last attempt in 2020; check details

In good news for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil service aspirants, the Centre Friday told the Supreme Court that it is agreeable to give an extra chance as a one-time relaxation to the aspirants, who had appeared in their last attempt in the 2020 exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic and are otherwise not age-barred.

"Relaxation, only to the extent of providing one extra attempt for Civil Service Examination (CSE), specifically limited to CSE-2021, may be granted to only those candidates who appeared for CSE-2020 as their last permissible attempt and are otherwise not age-barred from appearing in CSE-2021," the Centre told a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar.

In a note filed in the apex court, the Centre said that no relaxation shall be granted for CSE-2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts or to those who are otherwise age-barred from appearing in CSE-2021 as per the prescribed age limits of different categories, or to any other candidate for any other reason whatsoever.

"This relaxation for the candidates and to the extent as prescribed above shall be a one-time relaxation only and shall apply only for appearing in CSE-2021 and shall not be treated as a precedent," it told the bench, also comprising Justice Dinesh Maheshwari.

The Centre said that the relaxation shall not create any vested right whatsoever or any other purported right on the ground of parity or otherwise, in favour of any other set/class of candidates at any time in the future. The bench asked the Centre to circulate the note and asked the petitioners to file their responses to it.

The top court said it would hear the matter on February 8. On February 1, the Centre had told the top court that it cannot grant an extra chance to civil services aspirants who could not appear or prepare well for their last attempt in the UPSC exam in 2020 due to the pandemic.

