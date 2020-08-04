हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UPSC exam 2019 results

UPSC Civil Services 2019 final result declared at upsc.gov.in

The list was released on the basis of a written examination and personality test, held by the Union Public Service Commission in September 2019. The interviews for Personality Test were held in February-August 2020. 

UPSC Civil Services 2019 final result declared at upsc.gov.in

NEW DELHI: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result of civil services examination 2019 on its official website — upsc.gov.in. Candidates can download the UPSC provisional appointment list of candidates who have qualified the civil services 2019 exam by visiting the official website of the commission. 

The list was released on the basis of a written examination and personality test, held by the Union Public Service Commission in September 2019. The interviews for Personality Test were held in February-August 2020. 

The list released by the commission is on the basis of merit, of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Service, Group A and B. 

To check the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2019 result, students should follow the below mentioned steps

STEP 1: 1. Visit the official website of UPSC — upsc.gov.in;
STEP 2: Go to the latest section where the results 2019 have been declared;
STEP 3: Enter your Roll Number;
STEP 4: Your UPSC Civil Services Examination 2019 result will be displayed on the screen;
STEP 5: Download and take a print of the UPSC result for future reference.

A total of 829 candidates have been recommended for appointment. The break-up of category of recommended candiates is given below: 

GENERAL: 304
EWS: 78
OBC: 251
SC: 129
ST: 67

Tags:
UPSC exam 2019 resultsUPSC resultsUPSC Civil Service final resultUPSC result 2019UPSC Civil Service results 2019UPSC CSE 2019
Next
Story

Ayodhya border sealed, SPG takes charge of security ahead of Ram temple Bhoomi Pujan on August 5
  • 18,55,745Confirmed
  • 38,938Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,81,17,821Confirmed
  • 6,90,181Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M39S

Visitation of Hanumangarhi temple on Zee News from Ayodhya, where PM Modi will first arrive on August 05