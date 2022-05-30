हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UPSC results

UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2021: PM Narendra Modi congratulates successful candidates, extends best wishes

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated 685 successful candidates who cleared the UPSC Civil Services (Main) Exam 2021 and extended his best wishes to them. The PM took to Twitter and said, “Congratulations to all those who have cleared Civil Services (Main) Exam, 2021. My best wishes to these youngsters who are embarking on their administrative careers at an important time of India’s development journey when we're marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.”

 

 

The congratulatory tweet from the PM came shortly after the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the UPSC civil services examination 2021 results. Three women - Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla - have secured the first, second and third rank respectively in the prestigious civil services exam. As many as 685 candidates have qualified for the prestigious test, it said, without sharing further details of the candidates selected in the examination.

Of the successful candidates, 244 are from the general category, 73 from Economically Weaker Sections, 203 of Other Backward Classes, 105 from Scheduled Caste and 60 from the Scheduled Tribes, the Commission said.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages - preliminary, main and interview -  to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

The written or main part of the examination was conducted in January 2022, and the interviews were held in April and May this year, it said. The candidature of 80 candidates is provisional while the result of one candidate has been kept withheld. Besides the top three rank holders, Aishwarya Verma secured the fourth position and Utkarsh Dwivedi achieved the fifth rank, it said.

"UPSC has a 'facilitation counter' near the examination hall on its campus. Candidates can obtain any information/clarification regarding their examinations/recruitment on the working days between 10:00 hours to 17:00 hours in person or over telephone nos. 23385271/23381125 /23098543," the Commission said.

Results are also available on the UPSC's website -- www.Upsc.Gov.In"Marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of result," it said. 

 

