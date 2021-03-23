हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UPSC

UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination 2020: Result declared, know how to check

Know how to check the results of UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination 2020.

UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination 2020: Result declared, know how to check
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday (March 23, 2021) declared the results of the Civil Services (main) Examination 2020. The UPSC said that the personality Tests (interviews) of the successful candidates will be commenced shortly, which will be held in the office of the UPSC in New Delhi.
 

Know how to check the results of UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination 2020:
 

1. Visit UPSC's official website https://www.upsc.gov.in.

2. Scroll through the 'Examination' section and click on 'Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020'.

3. A new window will open. Scroll down and click on 'Written Result'.

4. A new window will open. Scroll down and you will see the roll numbers that have been selected for the PI.

The Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020 was held by the Union Public Service Commission from January 8, 2021, to January 17, 2021, for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’). 

The UPSC informed that the e-Summon Letters of the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the official website https://www.upsc.gov.in and https://www.upsconline.in.

The candidates, who may not be able to download their e-Summon Letters, can contact the office of the Commission through letter or on Phone Numbers: 011-23385271, 011-23381125, 011-23098543 or by email on (csm-upsc@nic.in).
 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UPSC
Next
Story

UIDAI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy released for Consultant position, check eligibility and other details

Must Watch

PT10M33S

Kiska Bengal: 'Emotional atrocities' in West Bengal elections