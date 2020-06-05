UPSC Civil Services Preliminary, Indian Forest Service Prelims Examination 2020 dates released

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the date for 2020 civil services preliminary examination and Indian Forest Service Prelims Examination 2020.

The exams would be held on October 04, 2020 (Sunday), the UPSC website said.

In its last meeting on May 20, UPSC had said that it would review the situation after the third phase of the nation-wide restrictions, due to COVID-19.

“Taking notice of the extension of several restrictions, the Commission decided that it will not be possible to resume examinations and interviews, for the present,” a UPSC statement had said.

Notably, the test was scheduled to be held on May 31 but it was postponed due to the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The UPSC conducts civil services examination every year in three stages  prelims, main and interview to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

The UPSC has already deferred personality test for remaining candidates for the civil services examination, 2019; notification for the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service examination, 2020; notification for the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2020; notification for the Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2020 and the NDA & Naval Academy Examination, 2020.