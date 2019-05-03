UPSC Combined Defence Services exam 2018 results out, Abhishek Raj and Anurag Singh top

The results for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Combined Defence Services exam 2018 was declared on Friday evening with Abhishek Raj and Anurag Singh topping the list.
The lists, in order of merit of 100 (60+34+06) candidates who have qualified on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2018 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission in November, 2018 and SSB interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the 147th (DE) Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course i.e. No. 206 F(P) Course.
There are several common candidates in the three lists for various courses.
The number of vacancies, as intimated by the Government is 100 for Indian Military Academy [including 13 vacancies reserved for NCC ‘C’ certificates (Army Wing) holders], 45 for Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala Executive (General Service)/Hydro [including 06 vacancies reserved for NCC ‘C’ Certificate holders (Naval Wing)] and 32 for Air Force Academy, Hyderabad [03 vacancies are reserved for NCC ’C’ Certificate (Air Wing) holders through NCC Spl. Entry].
The Commission had recommended 2494, 1653 and 582 as qualified in the written test for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy respectively. The number of candidates finally qualified are those after SSB test conducted by Army Head Quarters.
The results of Medical examination have not been taken into account in preparing these lists.
Verification of date of birth and educational qualifications of these candidates is still under process by the Army Headquarters. The candidature of all these candidates is, therefore, Provisional on this score.
The results will also be available on the UPSC website at http://www.upsc.gov.in. However, marks of the candidates will be available on the website after declaration of final result of Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) for Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2018.
Here are the lists:
INDIAN MILITARY ACADEMY
1 ABHISHEK RAJ
2 NITIN SINGH BOHRA
3 ABHISHEK RAVI
4 ASHISH KUMAR
5 BOORELA ARVIND KAUSHIK
6 ANURAG SINGH
7 SHUBHAM BISHT
8 AKASH SHARMA
9 ARUN SANKAR S
10 AKASH SAHARAN
11 RAKESH KUMAR
12 PRABHAV RAJVANSHI
13 AMAN
14 KULDEEP SINGH MOHIL
15 AYUSHMAN JOSHI
16 SHASHANK PRAKASH TRIPATHI
17 CHANDRAVIR SINGH
18 BHARATH YOGENDRA
19 GAURAV SHARMA
20 AKASH KIRAN KHULBE
21 RISHI KUMAR
22 AMAN SONI
23 ABHISHEK PATIAL
24 MANOJ JOSHI
25 NEERAJ GORA
26 S DEVANARAYANAN
27 ABHIMANYU SINDHU
28 SWAPNIL SRIVASTAVA
29 VISHAL CHOUDHARY
30 AKSHAY RANA
31 AMANDEEP BISHT
32 SHIVAM KUMAR ARYA
33 SHIVAM SHANDIL
34 SATYANDER SINGH YADAV
35 LAKHIA MANGALYA SAVAN
36 VYOM GUPTA
37 LALIT PRAKASH RUDRA
38 AKASH BALHARA
39 HIMANSHU YADAV
40 ADHIRAJ SINGH SIDHU
41 AISHWARYA UPADHYAY
42 AKHILESH SINGH RANA
43 SHASHANK KUMAR
44 AVNEESH KUMAR YADAV
45 MAYANK BHATT
46 YASHWANT KUMAR GURJAR
47 ABHAY SINGH YADAV
48 RAVINDERPAL SINGH
49 MUKUND D SHINDE
50 SHAILENDER SINGH
INDIAN MILITARY ACADEMY
51 AYUSH BHARDWAJ
52 HARSH SAINI
53 DESHMUKH ANUGRAH SHYAMRAO
54 JAYANT ADHIKARI
55 ANKUR KUMAR MISHRA
56 SAURABH YADAV
57 RAHUL
58 GARGE SMEET SUHAS
59 TUSHAR SHARMA
60 SIDHARTH SHARMA
INDIAN NAVAL ACADEMY
1 ABHISHEK RAJ
2 NITIN SINGH BOHRA
3 ASHISH KUMAR
4 BOORELA ARVIND KAUSHIK
5 ANURAG SINGH
6 AKASH SHARMA
7 RAKESH KUMAR
8 KULDEEP SINGH MOHIL
9 BHARATH YOGENDRA
10 GAURAV SHARMA
11 RISHI KUMAR
12 AMAN SONI
13 ABHISHEK PATIAL
14 MANOJ JOSHI
15 CHAUHAN RUDRARAJSINH V
16 SHIVAM SHANDIL
17 LAKHIA MANGALYA SAVAN
18 LALIT PRAKASH RUDRA
19 AKASH BALHARA
20 SHASHANK KUMAR
21 MAYANK BHATT
22 RAVINDERPAL SINGH
23 SHAILENDER SINGH
24 HARSH SAINI
25 DESHMUKH ANUGRAH SHYAMRAO
26 GARGE SMEET SUHAS
27 SIDHARTH SHARMA
28 SAURABH VIJAY HARDAS
29 AAYUSH THAPLIYAL
30 VISHNU C
31 BHAVYA GUJRAL
32 ANTRIKSH JAIN
33 PANKAJ
34 STEEV WINSTON T
AIR FORCE ACADEMY
1 ANURAG SINGH
2 AKASH SHARMA
3 SHASHANK PRAKASH TRIPATHI
4 GAURAV SHARMA
5 AKASH BALHARA
6 SHASHANK KUMAR