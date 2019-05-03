UPSC Combined Defence Services exam 2018 results out, Abhishek Raj and Anurag Singh top

The results for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Combined Defence Services exam 2018 was declared on Friday evening with Abhishek Raj and Anurag Singh topping the list.

The lists, in order of merit of 100 (60+34+06) candidates who have qualified on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2018 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission in November, 2018 and SSB interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the 147th (DE) Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course i.e. No. 206 F(P) Course.

There are several common candidates in the three lists for various courses.

The number of vacancies, as intimated by the Government is 100 for Indian Military Academy [including 13 vacancies reserved for NCC ‘C’ certificates (Army Wing) holders], 45 for Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala Executive (General Service)/Hydro [including 06 vacancies reserved for NCC ‘C’ Certificate holders (Naval Wing)] and 32 for Air Force Academy, Hyderabad [03 vacancies are reserved for NCC ’C’ Certificate (Air Wing) holders through NCC Spl. Entry].

The Commission had recommended 2494, 1653 and 582 as qualified in the written test for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy respectively. The number of candidates finally qualified are those after SSB test conducted by Army Head Quarters.

The results of Medical examination have not been taken into account in preparing these lists.

Verification of date of birth and educational qualifications of these candidates is still under process by the Army Headquarters. The candidature of all these candidates is, therefore, Provisional on this score.

The results will also be available on the UPSC website at http://www.upsc.gov.in. However, marks of the candidates will be available on the website after declaration of final result of Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) for Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2018.

Here are the lists:

INDIAN MILITARY ACADEMY

1 ABHISHEK RAJ

2 NITIN SINGH BOHRA

3 ABHISHEK RAVI

4 ASHISH KUMAR

5 BOORELA ARVIND KAUSHIK

6 ANURAG SINGH

7 SHUBHAM BISHT

8 AKASH SHARMA

9 ARUN SANKAR S

10 AKASH SAHARAN

11 RAKESH KUMAR

12 PRABHAV RAJVANSHI

13 AMAN

14 KULDEEP SINGH MOHIL

15 AYUSHMAN JOSHI

16 SHASHANK PRAKASH TRIPATHI

17 CHANDRAVIR SINGH

18 BHARATH YOGENDRA

19 GAURAV SHARMA

20 AKASH KIRAN KHULBE

21 RISHI KUMAR

22 AMAN SONI

23 ABHISHEK PATIAL

24 MANOJ JOSHI

25 NEERAJ GORA

26 S DEVANARAYANAN

27 ABHIMANYU SINDHU

28 SWAPNIL SRIVASTAVA

29 VISHAL CHOUDHARY

30 AKSHAY RANA

31 AMANDEEP BISHT

32 SHIVAM KUMAR ARYA

33 SHIVAM SHANDIL

34 SATYANDER SINGH YADAV

35 LAKHIA MANGALYA SAVAN

36 VYOM GUPTA

37 LALIT PRAKASH RUDRA

38 AKASH BALHARA

39 HIMANSHU YADAV

40 ADHIRAJ SINGH SIDHU

41 AISHWARYA UPADHYAY

42 AKHILESH SINGH RANA

43 SHASHANK KUMAR

44 AVNEESH KUMAR YADAV

45 MAYANK BHATT

46 YASHWANT KUMAR GURJAR

47 ABHAY SINGH YADAV

48 RAVINDERPAL SINGH

49 MUKUND D SHINDE

50 SHAILENDER SINGH

51 AYUSH BHARDWAJ

52 HARSH SAINI

53 DESHMUKH ANUGRAH SHYAMRAO

54 JAYANT ADHIKARI

55 ANKUR KUMAR MISHRA

56 SAURABH YADAV

57 RAHUL

58 GARGE SMEET SUHAS

59 TUSHAR SHARMA

60 SIDHARTH SHARMA

INDIAN NAVAL ACADEMY

1 ABHISHEK RAJ

2 NITIN SINGH BOHRA

3 ASHISH KUMAR

4 BOORELA ARVIND KAUSHIK

5 ANURAG SINGH

6 AKASH SHARMA

7 RAKESH KUMAR

8 KULDEEP SINGH MOHIL

9 BHARATH YOGENDRA

10 GAURAV SHARMA

11 RISHI KUMAR

12 AMAN SONI

13 ABHISHEK PATIAL

14 MANOJ JOSHI

15 CHAUHAN RUDRARAJSINH V

16 SHIVAM SHANDIL

17 LAKHIA MANGALYA SAVAN

18 LALIT PRAKASH RUDRA

19 AKASH BALHARA

20 SHASHANK KUMAR

21 MAYANK BHATT

22 RAVINDERPAL SINGH

23 SHAILENDER SINGH

24 HARSH SAINI

25 DESHMUKH ANUGRAH SHYAMRAO

26 GARGE SMEET SUHAS

27 SIDHARTH SHARMA

28 SAURABH VIJAY HARDAS

29 AAYUSH THAPLIYAL

30 VISHNU C

31 BHAVYA GUJRAL

32 ANTRIKSH JAIN

33 PANKAJ

34 STEEV WINSTON T

AIR FORCE ACADEMY

1 ANURAG SINGH

2 AKASH SHARMA

3 SHASHANK PRAKASH TRIPATHI

4 GAURAV SHARMA

5 AKASH BALHARA

6 SHASHANK KUMAR