UPSC Combined Defence Services (II) 2019 final exam result declared at upsc.gov.in: Here’s how to check

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday declared the final result of the Combined Defence Services (II) 2019. A total of 196 candidates have been selected on the basis of the exam held on September 2019 and the interviews held by the Services Selection Boards (SSB) of Ministry of Defence. Candidates can check their results online at, upsc.gov.in.

The number of vacancies, as intimated by the Centre is 100 for Indian Military Academy (including 13 vacancies reserved for NCC ‘C’ certificates (Army Wing) holders), 45 for Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala Executive (General Service)/Hydro (including 06 vacancies reserved for NCC ‘C’ Certificate holders of Naval Wing) and 32 for Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (03 vacancies are reserved for NCC ’C’ Certificate of Air Wing holders through NCC Spl. Entry.

The Commission had recommended 2699, 1592 and 0611 as qualified in the written test for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy, respectively. The number of candidates finally qualified are those after the SSB test conducted by Army Head Quarters.

How to check the results:

1. Visit the official website

2. On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Final results: Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2019,’ appearing under ‘What’s new’ section

3. On the webpage, click on the link available to check the results

4. UPSC CDS final result in the pdf format will appear on the display screen

5. Scroll down and look for your result

6. Download the result and take its print out for future reference.

The results of Medical examination have not been taken into account in preparing these lists. Verification of date of birth and educational qualifications of these candidates is still under process by the Army Headquarters. The candidature of all these candidates is, therefore, Provisional on this score. Candidates are requested to forward their certificates, in original, in support of Date of Birth/Educational qualification etc. claimed by them, along with Photostat attested copies thereof to Army Headquarters /Naval Headquarters /Air Headquarters, as per their first choice.

In case, there is any change of address, the candidates are advised to promptly intimate directly to the Army Headquarters /Naval Headquarters /Air Headquarters. These results will also be available on the UPSC website at http://www.upsc.gov.in. However, marks of the candidates will be available on the website after declaration of the final result of Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) for Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2019.