UPSC CSE 2024 Result: Topper Harshita Goyal Shares Success Tips; Says THIS About Using Social Media

UPSC Civil Services 2024 Exam Results: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final results of the Civil Services Examination, 2024. Shakti Dubey secured the top position, followed by Harshita Goyal at Rank 2 and Dongre Archit Parag at Rank 3.

A total of 1,129 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive, including 180 positions in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), 55 in the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and 147 in the Indian Police Service (IPS), as per the government’s notification. The top five qualified candidates include three women and two men.

UPSC All India Rank 2: Harshita Goyal's Academic Journey

Harshita Goyal is a Chartered Accountant who was born in Haryana and grew up in Vadodara, Gujarat. She completed her B.Com from MS University of Baroda. With Political Science and International Relations as her optional subjects, she secured the second rank in the exam.

UPSC All India Rank 2: Harshita Goyal's Success Tips

Harshita Goyal shared her tips for success in the UPSC exam, emphasizing the importance of dedicating focused hours to study, maintaining consistency, understanding what study methods work best for you, and most importantly, believing in yourself. Harshita also mentioned that she uses Instagram to follow informative and educational pages, highlighting that the value of social media depends on how you choose to use it.

UPSC CSE Results 2024: Top 10 Rank Holders

The top ten candidates in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024 are Shakti Dubey, Harshita Goyal, Dongre Archit Parag, Shah Margi Chirag, Aakash Garg, Komal Punia, Aayushi Bansal, Raj Krishna Jha, Aditya Vikram Agarwal, and Mayank Tripathi.

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2024 In Three Stages

The Civil Services Examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages — Preliminary, Main, and Interview — to select candidates for various prestigious services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.