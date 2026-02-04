UPSC CSE 2026: Notifications out at upsc.gov.in for 933 vacancies
Those candidates aspiring to join services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and other Group A and Group B services can now apply online through the official UPSC website.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026 notification.
A total of 933 posts will be filled through the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2026.
Applicants must be between 21 and 32 years as of August 1, 2026.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026 notification. This year commission has announced a total of 933 vacancies across various prestigious civil services of the Government of India.
Vacancy Details
A total of 933 posts will be filled through the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2026. These include vacancies in:
- Indian Administrative Service (IAS)
- Indian Police Service (IPS)
- Indian Foreign Service (IFS)
- Indian Revenue Service (IRS)
- Other Central Civil Services (Group A and B)
Out of the total vacancies, a specified number of posts are reserved for candidates belonging to PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities) categories, as per government norms.
Eligibility Criteria for UPSC CSE 2026
Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university. Candidates appearing in the final year of their degree examination are also eligible to apply.
Age Limit: Applicants must be between 21 and 32 years as of August 1, 2026. Age relaxation is applicable for candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, EWS, and PwBD categories as per UPSC rules.
Selection Process
The UPSC Civil Services Examination is conducted in three stages:
Preliminary Examination – Objective type (qualifying in nature)
Main Examination – Descriptive written examination
Personality Test (Interview)
Only those candidates who qualify the Preliminary Examination will be eligible to appear for the Main Examination, followed by the interview stage.
How to Apply for UPSC CSE 2026
- Visit the UPSC online portal and log in.
- Complete One Time Registration (OTR) if not done earlier.
- Select Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2026.
- Fill in personal, educational, and exam centre details.
- Upload photograph, signature, and photo ID.
- Pay the application fee (₹100; exempted for women, SC/ST, PwBD).
- Review the form and submit online.
- Download and save the application form for reference.
