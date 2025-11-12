UPSC CSE Mains Result 2025 Declared: 2,736 Candidates Clear The Exam, Check Your Scorecard

New Delhi: The long wait is finally over for thousands of UPSC aspirants. The Union Public Service Commission has released the results of the Civil Services Mains Examination 2025 today (November 11). The list of successful candidates has been published on the Commission’s website, and the scorecards are now available for download.

According to the notification, a total of 2,736 candidates have cleared the UPSC CSE Mains Exam 2025. The Commission has also uploaded the cut-off marks, merit list and other important details along with the results. To access the result, candidates must visit upsc.gov.in and log in using their registration number and password.

The examination took place between August 22 and August 31, this year, while the preliminary exam was conducted on May 25. The prelims result was announced on June 11. Only those who qualified in the mains examination will now move to the final stage, which is the Personality Test (Interview). It will determine the final list of successful civil service candidates.

Considered India’s toughest competitive exam, it draws lakhs of applicants every year for a handful of top administrative positions, including Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Revenue Service (IRS).

How To Check UPSC CSE Mains Result 2025

Follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website – upsc.gov.in.

Click on the link for “UPSC CSE Mains Result 2025” available on the homepage.

Enter your registration number and password in the login window.

Once logged in, your result will appear on the screen in PDF format.

Download your scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

For millions of UPSC hopefuls, today’s announcement has brought them one step closer to their dream of serving the nation through India’s most prestigious civil services.