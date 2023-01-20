UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Registrations to Start From 1st Feb | Big Update on Section-wise Preparation

The Registration Process for UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Registration will start from February 1, 2023, As the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will begin the registration process for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023, the interested candidates can apply for the UPSC CSE Prelims by visiting the UPSC official website at upsc.gov.in. The application form must be submitted by February 21, 2023. The exam dates, however, are subject to change if circumstances require. On May 28, 2023, the Commission will host the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023. On September 15, 2023, the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2023 will be held.

To apply for the UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Registration, candidates must have a Bachelor's degree from a recognized university. The age limit for the CSE is 21-32 years for general category candidates and 21-35 years for reserved category candidates. The application process for the CSE Prelims 2023 will be conducted online on the official website of the UPSC. Candidates will have to fill in their personal and educational details, upload their photographs and signature, and pay the application fee. The application fee for the CSE Prelims 2023 is Rs. 100 for general category candidates and no fee for reserved category candidates.

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the lives and careers of UPSC aspirants. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the Civil Services Examination (CSE) annually to recruit candidates for various civil services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS). The CSE is widely considered one of India's most competitive and prestigious examinations.

Due to the pandemic, the UPSC CSE 2020-2021 has been severely impacted. The preliminary examination, scheduled to be held in October 2020, was postponed and conducted in January 2021. The main examination, scheduled to be held in May 2020, was also postponed and held in October-November 2020.

The uncertainty and disruption which was caused by the pandemic have made it difficult for UPSC aspirants to prepare for the examination. Many aspirants have reported facing challenges in accessing UPSC books For 2023 Exam Preparation and UPSC previous year question papers 2023 and finding it difficult to attend coaching classes and solve UPSC mock test sample papers 2023.

Despite these challenges, many aspirants persevered and continued preparing for the examination. Some have turned to online resources to access UPSC books and UPSC mock test sample papers 2023. Some have also taken advantage of the additional time provided by the postponements to improve their preparation further.

In 2023 with the vaccine available, the UPSC exams will be held on schedule. The UPSC has announced that the exams will be held on time and has also given candidates the option to take the exams online if they feel unsafe taking the exam in person.

It's important to note that while the pandemic has created challenges for UPSC aspirants, it has also presented opportunities for them to adapt and improve their preparation in new ways. With determination and hard work, aspirants can overcome these challenges and succeed in CSE.

It's important to note that the above is general information based on the current knowledge cut-off, and events or exam schedules may change according to the official announcement.

Covid Precautions

The COVID-19 pandemic has seriously affected every aspect of our lives, including how we take exams. Here are some precautions that students should take while going to write exams during the time of COVID-19:

Wear a mask: Wearing a mask is one of the most effective ways to protect yourselves and prevent the spread of COVID-19. Make sure to wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth at all times, including when entering and exiting the exam hall. Maintain social distance: Keep a safe distance from other people to prevent the spread of the virus. Follow the guidelines provided by the exam center and avoid crowding or congregating in areas such as hallways or entry points. Wash your hands: Keep washing your hands with soap, handwashes and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer frequently, especially before and after the exam. Bring your own stationeries: Bring your own stationeries, such as a pen, pencil, eraser, and calculator, to minimize the risk of contamination. Report if you are unwell: If you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive, do not attend the exam and inform the authorities. Follow the guidelines set by the exam center: Each exam center may have its own guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19. Make sure to familiarize yourself with these guidelines and follow them at all times. Keep a thermometer handy: Keep a thermometer handy to measure body temperature in case the exam center requires it before allowing you to enter the center. Avoid touching your face: Try to avoid touching your face with your hand, as it increases the risk of getting infected.

Exam Tips

Here are some general tips to help prepare for the UPSC exam:

Start early: It is important to start preparing for the UPSC exam well in advance. The exam is known for its level of difficulty and competition, so it is essential to give yourself enough time to prepare. Understand the syllabus: Familiarize yourself with the UPSC exam's syllabus 2023 and pattern. This will help you understand the areas that you need to focus on and prepare accordingly. Make a study plan: Create a schedule that works for you and stick to it. Maintaining a consistent study schedule to make steady progress in your preparation is important. Read newspapers: UPSC heavily emphasizes current affairs and general knowledge. Make sure to read newspapers and stay informed about current events to improve your general awareness. Practice with previous year question papers: UPSC previous year question papers are one of the excellent resources which help students to understand the difficulty level and the types of questions that are asked in the exam. Study with UPSC mock test sample papers 2023: Mock tests can really help students get familiar with the exam pattern and marking scheme, as the latest UPSC mock test sample papers for 2023 are curated according to the latest syllabus and exam pattern. Join a coaching class: Joining a coaching class is an effective way to get guidance and support from experienced educators and trainers. They will provide you with specialized training and personalized attention, which will greatly benefit your preparation. Self-evaluation is key: As you prepare, you must evaluate your performance regularly. This will help you identify your strengths and weaknesses and allow you to focus on the areas where you need to improve. Get enough rest: Maintaining a healthy work-life balance while preparing for the UPSC exam is important. Make sure to get enough rest and take time to relax, as this will help you stay refreshed and focused. Stay motivated: The UPSC exam is a long and challenging journey, but staying motivated is essential to achieving your goal. Surround yourself with positive energy and find inspiration to keep pushing forward. Prepare for all stages: Remember to prepare for all the stages of the UPSC exam, starting with the preliminary examination, followed by the main examination and finally, the interview.

Some Important Subject Wise Tips

History:

The UPSC Civil Services Exam covers various historical topics, including ancient, medieval, and modern Indian history.

To prepare for this section, it is important to read standard history textbooks and primary sources such as historical documents and biographies of key figures.

Additionally, it is helpful to use UPSC mock test sample papers 2023 to practice answering historical questions in the actual exam format.

It is also essential to understand the historical context and significance of events and developments rather than simply memorizing facts and dates.

Geography:

The UPSC Civil Services Exam includes questions on both physical and human geography.

To prepare for this section, it is important to understand the earth's physical features, such as landforms, oceans, and natural resources.

Additionally, it is important to understand human geography well, including population, culture, and economic activities.

The use of UPSC mock test sample papers 2023 can be very helpful in preparing for this section of the exam, as it will give you a brief idea of the types of questions that may be asked and the level of detail expected in your answers.

CSAT:

The Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) is a qualifying paper for the UPSC Civil Services Exam.

This paper tests candidates on their aptitude, logical reasoning, and analytical abilities.

To prepare for this section, it is important to practice a wide range of questions, including those on data interpretation, logical reasoning, and problem-solving.

Using UPSC mock test sample papers 2023 can be very helpful in preparing for this section of the exam, as it will give you an idea of the types of questions that may be asked and the level of difficulty of the questions.

Polity:

The UPSC Civil Services Exam includes questions on India's political and constitutional aspects.

To prepare for this section, it is important to have a good understanding of the Indian Constitution, including the fundamental rights and duties of citizens and the structure and powers of government.

Additionally, it is important to have a good understanding of India's political and constitutional history.

Using UPSC mock test sample papers 2023 can be very helpful in preparing for this section of the exam, as it will give you an idea of the types of questions that may be asked and the level of detail expected in your answers.

Conclusion

It's worth noting that these tips are general recommendations, and what works for some people may not work for others. The best approach is to find a method that works for you and stay consistent with your preparation.

(Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)