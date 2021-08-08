UPSC EPFO Exam: Admit card to release soon, check important update

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the admit card for UPSC EPFO 2020 recruitment exam anytime soon. The UPSC recruitment drive is ‘for 421 posts of Enforcement Officers-Accounts Officers, EPFO 2020’ and the exam will now be held on September 5, 2021’, the civil services commission stated. Candidates are requested to keep an eye on the official website of UPSC – upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC EPFO exam will be held in an offline pen-and-paper mode. The syllabus comprises subjects such as General English, Indian Freedom Struggle, Current events and Developmental issues, Indian Polity and Economy, general accounting principles, general science and knowledge of computer applications, quantitative aptitude, and social security in India, among a few others.

UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2020: Steps to download

1: Visit the official website – upsc.gov.in

2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘UPSC EPFO admit card’ (once the link is activated)

3: Enter the required credentials and click on ‘Submit’

4: Your UPSC EPFO admit card will appear on the screen

5: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

The UPSC EPFO exam was scheduled for 4 October 2020 but due to the ongoing pandemic, the exam was postponed. The admit card will be released this month.