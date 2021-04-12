हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UPSC ESE final result declared: Know how to download marksheet, get direct link here

The result is available on the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in.

Union Public The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of the Engineering Service Exam (ESE) 2020 on Monday (April 12).

The result is available on the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in, PDF form. Candidates who appeared in the interview/personality test of UPSC ESE conducted in March 2021 are qualified and will be recruited for the vacant posts as per the UPSC ESE 2020 recruitment.

Follow these steps to check the result:

Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC ESE Final Result 2020 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Find the direct link to the result here.

The UPSC ESE or the Indian Engineering Services exam is conducted to recruit candidates for engineering posts in Group A, A/ B, A & B services in Indian railways, Central Engineering services, Central water engineering services etc.

