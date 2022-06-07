हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UPSC ESE Mains 2022

UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2022 out, get direct link to download here

Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of UPSC upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. 

UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2022 out, get direct link to download here

UPSC ESE Mains 2022 Admit Card: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) issued UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2022 on June 6, 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of UPSC upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. 

UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download your admit card 

Step 1: Visit the official site of UPSC- upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on "UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2022 link"

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your admit card will appear on the screen, download

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference

UPSC will conduct the ESE Mains exam on June 26 in two shifts. The first shift is from 9 am to 12 pm and second is from 2 pm to 5 pm. 

Tags:
UPSC ESE Mains 2022UPSC ESE Mains 2022 Admit CardUPSCUPSC Admit Cards
