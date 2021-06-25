UPSC ESE prelims 2021 admit card released at upsc.gov.in, here’s direct link to download

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for Engineering Service Examination (ESE) Prelims 2021 on June 24, 2021. Candidates need to note that the admit cards for UPSC ESE 2021 exam are available at the official website of the commission- upsc.gov.in. The prelim examination is scheduled to take place on July 18, 2021, across the country.

Additionally, the candidates who are appearing in the UPSC ESE 2021 prelim exam need to carry the printout of their e-Admit Card along with the proof of identity such as Aadhaar Card/Voter Card/PAN Card/ Passport/Driving Licence/Any other Photo ID Card issued by the State/Central Government at the allotted exam center.

Steps to download UPSC ESE admit card:

• Visit the official site of the commission- upsc.gov.in.

• Click on the UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2021 link on the home page.

• Enter the login credentials on the new page.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for future needs.

The UPSC ESE prelims 2021 admit cards will be available on the official website of the commission from June 24 to July 18, 2021.

