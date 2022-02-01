UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2022 released on upsc.gov.in, here’s direct link to download hall ticket

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2022 on its official website, upsc.gov.in, on Monday (January 31, 2022).

Students who wish to appear for the UPSC Engineering Services Prelims examination can download their admit card on the official site of UPSC- upsc.gov.in.

The candidates need to note that the hall tickets will be available for candidates on the official site till February 20, 2022. The Stage I examination will be conducted on February 20, 2022.

Direct link to download UPSC ESE Prelims admit card here

UPSC ESE Prelims examination will be held in two shifts- the first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2022: How to download

Step 1. Visit the official site of UPSC- upsc.gov.in.

Step 2. On the homepages, click on UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2022 link.

Step 3. Enter your credentials and login details. Click on submit.

Step 4. Your UPSC ESE Prelims admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Check the admit card and download it for future reference.

The candidates must note that this recruitment drive is being conducted to fill approximately 247 vacancies in the organisation, including 8 vacancies for the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) (06 vacancies for Locomotor Disability including Leprosy cured, Dwarfism, Acid Attack victims and Muscular Dystrophy & 02 vacancies for Hard of Hearing).

Live TV