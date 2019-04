New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday declared the final exam results with Kanishak Kataria of Rajasthan taking the No. 1 rank. He is followed by Akshat Jain and Junaid Ahmad in the top-three. Srushti Jayant Deshmukh, who secured the fifth rank, was the topper among women.

A total of 759 candidates (577 men and 182 women) recommended for appointment to IAS, IPS.

Here is the full list of successful candidates: