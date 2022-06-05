हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UPSC admit card

UPSC IES/ISS Admit cards 2022 released at upsc.gov.in, direct link to download here

The UPSC IES/ISS 2022 examinations are scheduled to be conducted on June 24, 25, and 26.

UPSC IES/ISS Admit Cards: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Examinations 2022. Candidates can download admit cards on the official website of UPSC- upsconline.nic.in. The UPSC IES/ISS 2022 examinations are scheduled to be conducted on June 24, 25, and 26. The exam is being conducted for the recruitment of 53 vacant posts, 24 of which are for the Indian Economic Service and 29 for the Indian Statistical Service (ISS).

UPSC IES/ISS admit card 2022: Here's how to download your admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC- www.upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the "e-Admit Cards for UPSC VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS" link.

Step 3:  Entre your Registration ID/roll number and birth date 

Click here to download UPSC IES/ISS Admit cards 2022

Step 4: Download the UPSC admit card displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and print this admit card for future reference.

UPSC admit cardUPSC IES admit card 2022upsc ISS admit cards 2022upsc exam 2022 dateUPSC Admit cards 2022 UPSE IES examUPSE ISS exam
