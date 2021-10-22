हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UPSC

UPSC NDA 2 exam 2021 admit card to be released on upsc.gov.in soon, details here

The candidates need to note that the exams will be conducted on November 14, 2021, in an offline mode across the various exam centres. 

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission is likely to release the UPSC NDA 2 admit card 2021 on Friday (October 22, 2021) or by October 31. Once released, the candidates will be able to check their UPSC NDA 2 admit card on the official website of the commission- upsc.gov.in. 

Earlier, the commission in an official notice had said that the admit card will be released three weeks before the commencement of the examinations. Students planning to appear for the UPSC NDA 2 exam need to note that they can also download their admit card from upsconline.nic.in and that all admit cards will be issued online. None of the admit cards will be sent by post to the candidates.

UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2021: Important updates for candidates 

  • The commission is likely to issue the admit card latest by October 31, 2020.
  • The admit card will be released on the official website- upsc.gov.in.
  • If the candidates find any fault or error in the admit cards they need to contact the UPSC administrative office immediately.
  • All admit cards for UPSC NDA 2 Exam 2021 will be issued online. None of the admit cards will be sent by post.

The candidates are advised to keep a check of the UPSC official website for the latest information and updates.

