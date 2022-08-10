NewsIndia
UPSC NDA and NA 2 admit card 2022 RELEASED at upsc.gov.in- direct link to download here

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC NDA and NA 2 Admit Card 2022 today, scroll down for the direct link.

UPSC: Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC NDA and NA 2 Admit Card 2022 today on August 10, 2022. Candidates who will appear for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination 2 can download the admit card through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. UPSC will conduct the NDA/NA 2 Exam 2022 on September 4 for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 150th Course, and for the 112th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from July 2, 2023. The approximate number of vacancies to be filled on the results of this examination will be 400.

UPSC NDA, NA II Admit Card 2022 – Here is how you can download

- Visit the official websites of UPSC – upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in

- On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘National Defence Academy and Naval Academy II – Admit Card’

- Enter your application number and date of birth

- Your UPSC NDA, NA II Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen

- Download and take a printout for future references

Candidates who fail to carry their admit cards will not be allowed to enter the exam hall to appear for the UPSC NDA, NA examination on September 4, 2022. UPSC began the application process for UPSC NDA, NA II exam from May 18, 2022 till June 7, 2022. The exam is scheduled to be held for lakhs of candidates on September 4.

