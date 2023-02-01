topStoriesenglish2568557
UPSC Prelims 2023: CSE, IFS Notification RELEASED at upsconline.nic.in- Direct Link to Download Here

 UPSC Prelims 2023: Candidates who wish to apply for the prelims can apply from today, February 1, 2023 till February 21, 2023, scroll down for more details.

 

Feb 01, 2023

UPSC Prelims 2023: Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC Notification 2023 Prelims today, February 1, 2023. Candidates can obtain the notification from the official website, upsc.gov.in, and apply on the other website, upsconline.nic.in, beginning today. According to the notice, the deadline to apply for the UPSC Prelims 2023 is February 21, 2023. Candidates who successfully register will be permitted to sit for the Union Public Service Commission's Prelims Exam.

The exam has been planned for May 28, 2023, and complete exam details such as admit card date, timings, and other details will be released soon.

UPSC Prelims 2023: Here's how to download

  • Visit the official website of UPSC – upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in
  • Then click on the what's new section and select the UPSC Prelims 2023 Notification
  • Go through the notification and then click on the link to apply for the prelims exam
  • Register and then login and pay the fees
  • Submit the form and keep a copy

UPSC Prelims 2023; direct link to download here

The UPSC Prelims 2023 will be held on May 28, and those who pass the prelims will be eligible for the mains and interview. Those who pass the main and interview exams must complete the DAF form, which is a distinct application form.

