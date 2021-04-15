UPSC Recruitment: Admit Card for EPFO officer exam to be released soon, exam on May 9

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the admit cards for exams for the recruitment of various positions soon.

The admit cards will be made available on the official website at upsc.gov.in. The exams will be conducted on May 9, 2021.

UPSC had invited applications for the recruitment of Enforcement Officer (EO)/ Accounts Officer (AO) posts in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization.

Over 400 vacancies were notified with reservations for various categories of students.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on October 4, 2020, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The selection procedure involves a written test and interview. The test will consist of objective-type questions. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours.

Candidates must carry admit card to the exam centres.

