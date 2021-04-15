हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Recruitment 2021

UPSC Recruitment: Admit Card for EPFO officer exam to be released soon, exam on May 9

The admit cards will be made available on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Recruitment: Admit Card for EPFO officer exam to be released soon, exam on May 9
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the admit cards for exams for the recruitment of various positions soon.

The admit cards will be made available on the official website at upsc.gov.in. The exams will be conducted on May 9, 2021.

UPSC had invited applications for the recruitment of Enforcement Officer (EO)/ Accounts Officer (AO) posts in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization. 

Over 400 vacancies were notified with reservations for various categories of students. 

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on October 4, 2020, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The selection procedure involves a written test and interview. The test will consist of objective-type questions. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours.

Candidates must carry admit card to the exam centres.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Recruitment 2021UPSC recruitmentEPFO
Next
Story

Delhi HC allows 50 people to offer namaz during Ramzan at Nizamuddin Markaz

Must Watch

PT2M18S

Bollywood Breaking: Alia Bhatt's COVID report finally come up 'Negative'!